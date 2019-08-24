PCB to organize workshops for umpires, match referees from Aug 25

LAHORE, Aug 24 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board is organizing the 2019 edition of the annual workshops for umpires and match referees in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Karachi.

The purpose of these workshops – which run from 25 August till 8 September – is to bring the match officials across the country up to date with the latest laws of the game, PCB domestic

playing conditions, code of conduct and clothing equipment regulations.

The workshops in Lahore and Rawalpindi will include all PCB panel umpires and match referees and will be conducted by ICC International Panel umpires Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob. The workshop in Karachi would be conducted by Ahsan Raza and Bilal Qureshi, PCB Manager Umpires and Referees.