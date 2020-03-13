PCB to facilitate safe return of four Islamabad United players

LAHORE, Mar 13 (APP):Keeping in view Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to provide an option to squad members to withdraw from the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, four Islamabad United players and a member of the coaching staff have decided to return home.

United players Colin Munro, Dale Steyn, Dawid Malan and Luke Ronchi and trainer Corey Rutgers will not take any further part in the tournament, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Friday night.

As such, the PCB will facilitate their safe return and United, who play their last group match against Karachi Kings on 14 March at the National Stadium, can bring in the players’ replacements following the Event Technical Committee’s approval, as per the HBL PSL 2020 regulations.