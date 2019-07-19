PCB high-power delegation to visit Bugti Stadium Quetta on July 26

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):A high-powered delegation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will visit Bugti Stadium, Quetta on July 26 to discuss and explore commercialisation opportunities around the picturesque stadium.

The visit is scheduled as a follow-up to the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting in which the PCB announced to take a proactive lead on creating avenues around the Bugti Stadium, said a press release issued on Friday.

This would generate employment and revenue opportunities, whilst serving as a venue for healthy activities for families and youngsters alike.