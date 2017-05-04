PCB submits its opening brief against Shahzaib Hasan

LAHORE, May 4 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday submitted its opening brief to the Anti-Corruption Tribunal against suspended cricketer Shahzaib Hasan allegedly involved in the spot fixing case of the Pakistan Super League.

“PCB has submitted its opening brief which details its claims along with

all the supporting evidence. This includes, amongst other material, witness statements, recorded interviews, and copies of certain WhatsApp voice messages “, said a spokesman of the PCB here anti corruption tribunal meeting.

The Anti-Corruption Tribunal held its preliminary hearing at the

National Cricket Academy, Lahore and the following were in attendance, Jus. ® Asghar Haider (Chairman), Lt. Gen. ® Tauqir Zia , Wasim Bari (Members)

Advocates of Shahzaib Hasan, Taffazul Rizvi and Haider Ali Khan,

Advocates for PCB and Salman Naseer GM Legal PCB and Col. ® Mohammad Azam Khan, Head of PCB’s Vigilance and Security Department.

The Anti-Corruption Tribunal directed that the parties would not make

any comments regarding the proceedings of this Tribunal, the contents of the evidence presented to this Tribunal, or on the merits of the present proceedings, he added.

A copy of the opening brief along with all the material was also

provided to Shahzaib and his counsel who will respond by filing an Answering Brief before the Tribunal on May 18.