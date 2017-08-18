PCB strongly refutes Umar Akmal’s allegations

LAHORE, Aug 18 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday strongly

condemned the reckless statements made by batsman Umar Akmal regarding his omission from the ICC Champions Trophy squad.

“Umar was given as many as seven chances to improve his fitness and

match the standards of his teammates, laid out by the team management”, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

He said Umar was given a programme to improve his fitness like other

players before the West Indies tour and after he failed the tests in Lahore, he was left out of the team.

After clearing another test before the squad selection on eve of the ICC

Champions Trophy in England, Umar was included in the eventual 15 member squad.

“The PCB wants to stress that the team trainer conducts fitness tests of

squad members before each international assignment and the tests before the Champions Trophy were conducted as a continuation of the policy”.

“Once again Umar failed to attain the desired level of fitness and the

team management was left with no option but to drop him from the squad”, he added

Head Coach Mickey Arthur had placed Umar in his white ball format plans

and gave him repeated chances for redemption, unfortunately though the batsman remained incapable of reaching the requisite fitness level, he added.

The PCB awaits his response to the show cause issued to him yesterday

and hopes that in the meantime, the batsman will refrain from making baseless allegations.