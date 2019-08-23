PCB, SLC announce schedule of upcoming matches

LAHORE, Aug 23 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced swapping of upcoming matches of the split series in Pakistan, meaning the ODIs and the T20Is will now be played from 27 September to 9 October while the Tests will be held in December.

According to the original programme, Pakistan was scheduled to host Sri Lanka for two World Test Championship matches in October before Sri Lanka returns for three ODIs and three T20Is in late December.

The decision to swap matches was made following a phone discussion between PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and SLC President Shammi Silva on Friday.