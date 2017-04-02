PCB should consult Misbah, others for improving domestic cricket structure: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, April 2 (APP): Former skipper Shahid Khan Afridi
on Sunday said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should consult
Misbahul Haq, Younis Khan, Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Yousuf
for improving domestic cricket structure in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the credit of
holding successful Pakistan Supper League (PSL) went to PSL
Chairman Najam Sethi.
The leg-spinner said that his family and friends had
requested him not to retire from the game, but he chose to
quit international cricket gracefully. He, however, was playing
league cricket as he had the required fitness level, he added.
“I think that for next two years I will remain fit for
league cricket – hence I am planning to play it as much as my
fitness allows,” he said.
He categorically debunked the perception that he is soon
going to join politics.
“I don’t think that the kind of person I am; I can be with
any party for more than a day. I will be kicked out after a day or
two,” he said.
He said Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was doing good
work for which he deserved appreciation.