PCB security department issues fresh notices to Khalid, Shahzaib

LAHORE, Apr 17 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board’s Security and
Vigilance Department Monday issued fresh deman Notices to Cricketers Khalid Latif and Shahzaib Hassan allegedly involved in the spot fixing scandal of Pakistan Super League.
“In furtherance of its fight against corruption in the game
of cricket, these Notices of Demand have been issued under
Article 4.3 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and require both
Cricketers to appear before the PCB Security and Vigilance
Department for interviews relating to investigations into
possible further breaches of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code apart
from the ones for which they have already been charged”,
a spokesman of PCB said here.
Khalid had been asked to appear on April 26 whereas
Shahzaib’s interview has been scheduled for April 27, he added.
The spokesman said due to the sensitivity of the matters
under question PCB shall not make any additional comments at
this stage.
