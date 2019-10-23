PCB revokes NOCs of players to feature in T10 tournament

LAHORE, Oct 23 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board has revoked conditional NOCs of its players to feature in the T10 tournament to manage the players workload, continued work on their fitness levels as well to ensure primacy abc participation of its players in its premier Quaid e Azam trophy.

The fitness and medical assessment camp will be held at the National Cricket Academy from 13-25 November, while the seventh and 10th round matches of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will be played between 11 November and 5 December with the five-day final scheduled in Karachi from 9-13 December”, said a spokesman of the PCB here on

Wednesday.

He said keeping in view the fitness and medical assessment camp and participation of players in the Quaid trophy the NOCs of players have been revoked not to participate in the T10 league being played in UAE from 15-24 November.

“The decision has been made in the best interest of the players as well as to continue to enhance the credibility and reputation of the new domestic structure, which has been widely covered and reported across all media outlets”, he said.