LAHORE, May 26 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued responses to the queries made by those parties who have acquired bid documents for the sixth HBL PSL team along with an addendum.
If any bidder has not received the responses or addendum they should contact PCB at the earliest, a PCB spokesman said here on Friday.
PCB responds to HBL PSL sixth team bidders queries
