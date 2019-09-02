PCB releases Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 schedule

LAHORE, Sep 02 (APP):Quetta’s Bugti Stadium will return as a first-class venue after 11 years when it was announced as one of the nine centres which will host 31 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 fixtures between 14 September and 9 December.

While scheduling Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2019-20 fixtures, the Pakistan Cricket Board has taken ground availability and readiness as well as expected weather conditions at the backend of the year into consideration.

Balochistan will feature in all the four matches at Bugti Stadium – second round fixture against Southern Punjab (21-24 September), third round fixture against Central Punjab (28 Sep-1 Oct), fifth round fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (28-31 Oct) and sixth round fixture against Southern Punjab (4-7 Nov).