LAHORE, June 01 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has
rejected outright the baseless allegations levelled by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in the wake of the tragic Kabul blast and
announced cancellation of the proposed series between the two countries.
“While our sympathies are with the victims and the families, affected by the tragedy, we reject the irresponsible statement made by the ACB
and hereby announce the cancellation of the proposed series between the
two countries,” said a spokesman for the PCB, here on Thursday.
He said that the PCB had always encouraged development of
cricket in Afghanistan and millions of Afghan refugees were
introduced to the game for the first time in Pakistan.
“Over the years, the PCB helped cricketers in Afghanistan
develop their expertise and an entire generation of Afghan
national players honed their cricketing skills in Pakistan,” he added.
The informal understanding with the ACB last weekend
was strictly subject to conducive security conditions in
Afghanistan, which now stands cancelled because of continuing
insecurity and instability there, said the spokesman.
“It is also deeply regrettable that the ACB delegation in
Pakistan was at pains to insist that politics should not impinge
on cricket, but has now turned around and is playing politics by laying the blame for its troubles and inadequacies on Pakistan,”
he maintained.
PCB rejects stance of Afghanistan Cricket Board
LAHORE, June 01 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has