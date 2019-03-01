PCB reiterates HBL PSL to proceed as per plan

LAHORE, Mar 1 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reiterated that the final leg of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), comprising eight matches, including the March 17 final, will be held in Lahore and Karachi as per the original schedule with all the six franchises and their international stars throwing their weight behind the decision.

The announcement was made by the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in a press conference at the Dubai International Stadium ahead of Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings match on Thursday night.

The media conference was attended by the franchise owners, barring Peshawar Zalmi’s Javed Afridi, who had to leave earlier due to a prior commitment.