PCB reiterates commitment to provide complete security to Sri Lankan team

LAHORE, Sep 11 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reiterated its commitment to provide complete safety and security to the Sri Lankan cricket team during its visit to Pakistan later this month.

“We have seen Sri Lanka Cricket statement but we are not privy to any information or intelligence report relating to safety of the Lankan team,” said a spokesman of the PCB here on Wednesday night.

The touring side will play three one day international matches at Karachi followed by three T20 international matches at Lahore.

“PCB will continue to work with Sri Lanka Cricket in this relation (provision of complete security and safety of players),” he added.