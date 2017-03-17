PCB provionally suspends Shahzaib

LAHORE, Mar 17 (APP) The Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday issued Shahzaib Hasan a Notice of Charge and provisionally suspended him with immediate effect from participating in all forms of cricket.

“Shahzaib has been charged with violations of Code Articles 2.1.4, 2.4.4 and 2.4.5 and now has 14 days to respond to the Notice of Charge,” said a spokesman of PCB here. PCB ACU’s investigations into corrupt practices will continue, he added.

Shahzaib on Friday morning appeared before the Anti Corrupation unit of the PCB recorded his statement for his alleged connections with the bookies and was issued notice of charge.

It was Shahzaib’s third appearance in as many as days before the PCB ACU. He has been charged for encouraging fellow colleagues for corruption in the game.

PCB ACU has already issued charge sheets to Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif and Muhammad Latif who have denied their involvement in spot fixing charges which were leveled against them during Pakistan Super League.