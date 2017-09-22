PCB probing matter of illegal travel of East Zone team abroad

LAHORE, Sep 22 (APP)- Pakistan Cricket Board is
probing the matter of illegal and unauthorized travel
of LCCA’s East Zone cricket association team to Dubai
last month to play matches there.
Secretary, East Zone Cricket Association, Ayaz Khan
arranged the tour of team without seeking prior permission
from the Lahore City Cricket Association or the PCB,said
the sources in the PCB while talking to APP on Friday.
According to details Ayaz allegedly took hefty moony
from each player of the 15-member team for the ten day tour using his own travel agency to plan the trip.
“Even the team wore the kit of East Zone cricket
association during the matches in Dubai whereas the team
did not comprise players from the East Zone and those who
paid a good amount of money to Ayaz were made part of it”, said some of the clubs of the East Zone in their written
complaint sent to the interim committee of the LCCA and
the PCB.
They said the interim committee of the LCCA was well
aware of the travelling of the so-called team of the East
Zone but it did not take any action against it.
They alleged that Ayaz was involved in illegal cricket
activities since long and took various teams abroad without
getting permission from the concerned quarters.
“He (Ayaz) arranged bogus team’s tour to Malaysia and
Sri Lanka last year and LCCA failed to take notice of such
illegal trips”,they added.
They were of the view that such tours can be part of
human trafficking and subsequently can bring bad name to
the country.
“It is part of corruption in cricket as players are paying
handsome amounts for such illegal tours to play such local
teams which have no standing and the matches have no recognition in their own cricket system”,they added.
When contacted, Chairman, Interim Committee, LCCA,Imran
Bucha said he is aware of matter which has been referred to
the PCB for getting guidance in this regard.
“Team undertook an illegal trip to Dubai without getting
permission from us (LCCA) or the PCB and we don’t know who were part of it”,he said adding “As soon as the PCB sends its opinion and recommendations on it, we will conclude the matter under PCB guideline in order to decide the case on merit”.
He also confirmed that Ayaz also took two teams abroad
(Malaysia and Sri Lank) last year.
He assured that in future stern action will be taken
against such teams which do not represent any Zone of the
LCCA or don’t seek prior permission for touring abroad for
cricket activities.
