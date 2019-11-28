PCB plans to host SA, Ireland, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was planning to host South Africa, Ireland and Afghanistan for a limited-over home series after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year.

Pakistan’s schedule was very tight in the near future as after the ongoing Down Under tour, Sri Lankan team would be arriving Pakistan in December for a Test series. Following that Bangladesh team was likely to visit the country for another Test series.

“We have been in correspondence for hosting a series with our South Africa, Ireland and Afghanistan counterparts, as part of the preparations for the next year’s T20 World Cup. Their response have been positive but we have not yet received any official confirmation by their side,” a PCB official told APP on Thursday.

The official expressed the hope that talks with the cricket boards of the three countries were moving on effectively and PCB would succeed in persuading them to send their teams to Pakistan.

“South Africa is a one of the best world’s side, while Ireland has also developed into a good side. If anyone of them visits Pakistan, it will pave the way for other outfits such as England, Australia and New Zealand to visit Pakistan,” he said.

To a question, he said PCB had also informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the matter related to the sixth round fixture against India of the ICC Women’s Championship, which was scheduled in October.

“We have not gotten any word from BCCI despite ardent repeated reminders regarding the series dates and venues for the series,” he said.

Top four teams at the end of championship cycle would directly qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021, while the bottom teams will play the qualifying round.

A 15-member Pakistan team led by Bismah Maroof would play three ODIs as part of the championship next month against England in Malaysia.

The three ODIs, part of seventh round fixture of the ICC Women’s Championship, serve Pakistan, ranked fifth in the eight-team table, with an opportunity to secure direct qualification in the ICC Women’s World Cup New Zealand 2021 by beating second-ranked England.

Pakistan, to date, have played 15 matches in the ICC Women’s Champions. They have won and lost equal number of matches with one of them ending in a tie.

Top four teams by the end of the two-year cycle, which concludes next year, along with the hosts will secure berths in the upcoming World Cup.