PCB partners SNTV for HBL PSL 2020

LAHORE, Feb 13 (APP):In a major boost to the coverage of HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, the Pakistan Cricket Board and Sports News Television (SNTV) reached an agreement which will provide news broadcasters around the world access to match highlights of Pakistan’s flagship tournament.

Along with news highlights from all 34 matches, which will be played from 20 February to 22 March, SNTV’s network of global media organisations will also have access to coverage of all press conferences.

Founded in 1996, SNTV is a world class sports video partner relied upon by over 1,200 media organisations to fulfil their content needs 24 hours a day, with 115+ territories reached worldwide.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said here on Thursday : “The PCB is delighted to be partnering with a prestigious global sports news video agency like SNTV for the HBL Pakistan Super League. Through SNTV’s subscribers, the PCB hopes to reach out to millions of viewers and followers of Pakistan cricket across the globe.

“With 36 foreign cricketers involved in the six-team 32-day competition, broadcasters in their territories will be able to highlight their players’ performances, which, in turn, will also showcase the passion and love for cricket in Pakistan. This is critical to our objective of enhancing the image and profile of Pakistan, and attract more foreign teams, tourists and foreign investment.”

“The powerful HBL Pakistan Super League brand will also help SNTV to generate and distribute more quality content to its subscribers and strengthen its global cricket output.”

SNTV Managing Director James Dobbs said: “We are pleased to be able to partner with the PCB and offer increased reach and exposure of this year’s HBL Pakistan Super League via our unique distribution network.

“SNTV already offers extensive international cricket coverage and adding to this, both highlights and news from the HBL PSL, will provide our broadcast partners even greater coverage.”