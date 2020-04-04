PCB not to issue NOCs for Ramazan cricket

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will not issue any No Objection Certificates (NOC) for any cricket during the holy month of Ramazan, due to the prevailing COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We have been approached by some organisers, seeking clarification on the PCB’s NOC policy for Ramazan cricket. At this time it is appropriate we follow our overarching policy which states that organised cricket in Pakistan will remain suspended until normalcy returns to society.”

In this background, the PCB will not issue any NOCs for Ramadan cricket, said a PCB statement issued here.

PCB strongly urges organisers and cricketers to religiously follow all precautionary measures, including remaining indoors, maintaining social distancing and avoiding gatherings.

PCB takes the welfare and well being of its staff and cricketers very seriously. It has around 220 professional cricketers on its payroll apart from its staffers. The PCB would ensure that full player salaries continue to be honoured until at least the end of the 2019-2020 financial year. Furthermore, we have put in place systems to ensure that monthly salaries are paid on time and without delay.

PCB was also monitoring the situation in the country closely as it evolves and will amend its