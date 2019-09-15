PCB not concerned for visually impaired cricketers: PBCC

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP):The dejected Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has expressed disappointment over the approach of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) towards the visually-impaired cricketers, saying despite ardent efforts, they had not getting time for a meeting by the latter.

Chairman PBCC Syed Sultan Shah in a letter last week said, I had requested PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani for a meeting to discuss matters related to PBCC budget. “PBCC had requested for a short meeting from September 2 to 4, but I have not received any reply from PCB on the matter yet,” he told APP.