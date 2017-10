PCB names squad for ACC Youth U19 Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday named a 15-member squad for the upcoming ACC Youth Under-19 Asia Cup scheduled to be held in Malaysia from November 8 to 20.

The junior selection committee headed by Basit Ali selected the 15-member squad and four reserve players for the event, said a press release issued here.

The Pakistan team includes Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Umair Yousaf, Zaid Alam, Haider Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Hassan Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Muhammad Hammad Khan, Muhammad Taha, Saad Khan, Ashar Qureshi, Musa Khan, Shaheen Shah, Muhammad Ali and Munir Riaz.

The reserve players include Muhammad Arif, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Shah and Salman Shafqat. The team management comprise Nadeem Khan (Team Manager), Mansoor Rana (Head Coach), Abdur Rehman (Assistant Coach), Saboor Ahmed (Trainer), Usman Ghani (Physiotherapist) and Usman Hashmi (Analyst).