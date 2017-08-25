PCB name squad for Independence Cup

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Friday named a 16-member squad for the Independence Cup against

World XI, scheduled to be held in Lahore next month.

The 16-member squad was selected by National Selection

Committee, headed by Inzamam ul Haq, according to press release.

Pakistan and World XI will play three Twenty20 matches in

Lahore on September 12, September 13 and September 15, 2017 at

Gaddafi stadium.

Inzamam said the team has been selected keeping in mind the

conditions and recent performances of players in domestic and

international tours.

“The team includes blend of youth and senior players. Fahim

Ashraf, Ruman Raees and Aamer Yamin made it in the squad due to

their splendid performances in domestic tournaments whereas Sohail

Khan made a comeback in the team.”

“It would be good for young players to get a chance to play in

their home ground and perform in front of the Pakistani nation,” he

said.

The 16-member Pakistan squad includes Sarfraz Ahmad

(Captain/wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Baber Azam,

Shoaib Malik, Umer Amin, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz,

Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Amir Yamin, Muhammad Amir, Ruman Raees,

Usman Shinwari and Sohail Khan.