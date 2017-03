PCB name players for training camp

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday

announced as many as 31 players for the training camp for the West

Indies tour.

The National Selection Committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq

announced the list of players, said a press release issued here.

The training camp will be held from March 11 to March 17 at

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The camp is organized for Twenty20 and ODI

matches, whereas the camp for the Test team will be announced later.

The national team will play four T20s, three ODIs and three

Tests during the West Indies tour.

The selected players include Ahmad Shahzad, Muhammad Hafeez,

Fakhar Zaman, Azhar Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Asif Zakir, Saad Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Fahim

Ashraf, Hussain Tallat, Ammad Butt, Muhammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan, Junaid Khan, Sohail Tanveer, Muhammad Abbas, Usman Shinwari, Usama Mir,

Imad Wasim, Muhammad Asghar, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz and Yasir Shah.