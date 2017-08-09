PCB must invest in domestic cricket: Miandad

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Legendary batsman Javed Miandad
Wednesday urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to invest in domestic
cricket instead of spending money in litigation against India for
not fulfilling its commitments under the memorandum of understanding
(MoU) signed with Pakistan regarding fixtures between the two
countries during the period 2015-2023.
The PCB has decided to file a compensation case against the
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the International
Cricket Council (ICC) dispute resolution committee for non-fulfillment
of its commitments under the MoU. The PCB has also hired a British
law firm for the purpose.
Talking to APP, Miandad said newly elected PCB Chairman Najam
Sethi should now abandon plans for playing with India as Pakistan
had beaten them in the ICC Champions Trophy.
The money which would be spent on fighting the case against
India should be better utilized for improving domestic cricket as
Pak-India series was a poliotical issue and could not go ahead
without the permission of governments of both countries, he added.
He said Sethi should appoint former or first class cricketers
as presidents of regional and zonal associations in order to improve
the game.
Sethi, he said, must strengthen his advisory board, by
including cricketers like Majid Khan, who could help improve
domestic cricket.
Miandad also credited Sehti for holding two successful
sessions of Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying the PSL had helped
in bringing talented youngsters to fore.
Former cricketer Iqbal Qasim congratulated Sehti for being
elected as new PCB Chairman. “He (Sethi) has been associated
directly or indirectly with the PCB for quite a long time now and
hopefully he will run the board smoothly.”
Qasim also praised Sethi for conducting the PSL in the best
possible manner which has helped Pakistan cricket in many ways.
“Sethi knows about all PCB issues and it would be easy for him
to tackle them,” he said and added Pakistan cricket would improve
during his tenure.
