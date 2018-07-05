PCB must focus on 2019 WC: Qadir

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):Former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir Thursday said Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must focus on preparing green-shirts for 2019 World Cup instead of playing Pakistan against below-par teams.

Talking to APP, Qadir, who was also former PCB chief selector, said 2019 World Cup is scheduled to take place in England and Wales and we must prepare our players according to the pitches there.

“The Tri Nation series between Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Australia won’t benefit Pakistan as Zimbabwe is a low ranked team whereas Australia has played a young team in the series which is inexperienced as compared to Pakistan,” he said.

Qadir, who appeared in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs between 1977 and 1993, said Pakistan need to play against tough teams in order to improve their skills and to prepare for next year’s World Cup.

“PCB gets all the praise when Pakistan team wins against low ranked teams but this won’t help the players’ performance,” he said.

Qadir, who captained the Pakistan cricket team in five Test matches during 1987–88 and 1988–89, said PCB must build an A team which can be a replacement for national team.

“If in case any of our players from the national team gets injured or hurt, then his replacement will be present in the A team,” he said and added PCB must also hunt for talent from all over the country and groom them for future.