PCB likely to assign former Pakistani cricketers key responsibilities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):No foreigners would get the opportunity to serve at key coaching posts in Pakistan Cricket, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to assign former national cricket stars on key coaching responsibilities.

Several former cricketers have applied for the key slots of head coach, batting coach and bowling coach and it is being discussed to avail their expertise for Pakistan cricket team, a source told APP.

He said former great cricketer Mohsin Hasan Khan, Rashid Latif, Misbahul Haq and Saqlain Mushtaq were also set to be given different roles by PCB.

Misbah who has already been appointed as camp-commandant of the pre-season Pakistan camp would be coming as the head coach for the national team, he said.