PCB income increases 108percent in 2019

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):The income of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) surged by over 108.45 percent during 2019 as compared to the earnings of year 2018.

The PCB generated a total of Rs 10.696 billion income in 2019 through different sources against the income of Rs 5.131 billion witnessed in year 2018, according to the official document available with APP.

According to the breakup figures, the PCB generated income through different channels including tours and tournaments, sponsorship and logos, return on investments and bank deposits and other sources.

The income of the board through tournaments increased by 124 percent, it said adding that it included tours inside (neutral venues) and outside the country.

An income of Rs 9.690 billion was generated through tournaments in 2019 against the income of Rs 4.325 billion in the year 2018.

The board generated Rs 4.27 and Rs 5.41 billion though tours outside and inside Pakistan in 2019 respectively as compared to that of Rs 964.5 million and Rs 3.360 billion in 2018, respectively.

The income through sponsorship and logos increased by 16 percent in 2019 when compared to the income under these heads in 2018. The board generated Rs 238.02 million through sponsorship and logo in 2019 compared to Rs 204.99 million in 2018.

The PCB saw 53 percent increase in the income through return on investments and bank deposits as it generated Rs 707.9 million in 2019 compared to Rs 459.8 million in 2018.

However, a decrease of 80 percent was witnessed in the rental income of the board during 2019 as compared to 2018 as it went down from Rs 25.37 million in 2018 to Rs 4.874 million in 2019.

Likewise, the board generated Rs 54.3 million through other income sources as compared to Rs 115.5 million through these sources in 2018, showing a decline of 52 percent.