PCB hosts farewell ceremony in honour of Shaharyar Khan

LAHORE, Aug 16 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday hosted

a farewell ceremony in the honour of the outgoing Chairman PCB Shaharyar

M Khan at Gaddafi stadium.

In the ceremony newly elected Chairman PCB’s Najam Sethi and

office bearers of the PCB welcomed the outgoing Chairman and gave

him a standing ovation.

Talking to the audience, Najam Sethi thanked Shaharyar Khan for

his illustrious contribution to Pakistan’s cricket. He shed light

on the illustrious career of Shaharyar Khan and mentioned his working experience with the outgone Chairman PCB. He mentioned, how he and Shaharyar Khan had worked hard to bring forward the soft image of Pakistan’s cricket.

Former Chairman PCB Shaharyar Khan speaking at the occasion thanked Najam Sethi and his senior management for their support to him in the

last three years. He highlighted, how he and the current Chairman PCB

had worked hard together in his tenure to take Pakistan’s cricket to

a respectable stature. He lauded the Chairman PCB and credited him

for the successful hosting of PSL first and second edition, and second edition’s final in Lahore this year. He lauded the coaching staff performance, the selection committee behind team’s recent victory

in the ICC Champions Trophy. He had all praise for Najam Sethi, and

termed him the right man to take Pakistan’s cricket forward in the

right direction. He wished his best wishes to the newly elected

Chairman PCB and hoped he with his vision and efforts would bring

back international cricket to Pakistan.