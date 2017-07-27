PCB governing board meeting on 28th

LAHORE, July 27 (APP): The forty-fifth meeting of the Pakistan

Cricket Board’s Governing Board will he held here on Friday (July 28)

at the National Cricket Academy, the last meeting to be presided over by the outgoing chairman, Shaharyar M Khan.

“The meeting will take a number of important decisions for the

betterment of the game,” said a spokesman for the PCB while talking

to APP on Thursday. It is the last meeting which Shaharyar is going to preside as he three years tenure expires on July 31. After the meeting

the new Board of Governors will be set up and its notification will be issued on August 6.

The main points of the agenda are: Chairman’s Report, Annual Budget

for the Financial Year 2017-2018, Domestic Affairs Committee Report, Game Development Committee Report, Induction of BoG Members, Update on Pakistan Super League 2018, Update on Up-gradation of Grounds and Pitches, Appraisement of Regional Coaches and Support Staff, Grant of Associate Membership to District Chaghi and District Pakpattan.