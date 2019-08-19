PCB gives roadmap to Sharjeel for his re-entry into cricket

LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday met cricketer Sharjeel Khan and agreed with him on the roadmap for his re-entry into competitive cricket.

Sharjeel has undergone an ineligibility period of two-and-a-half years for breaching provisions of the PCB Anti-Corruption Conduct.

It was agreed that Sharjeel will complete rehabilitation, designed by the PCB’s Security and Anti-Corruption Department, before the end of the year and then reintegrate into top-level cricket.

The rehabilitation, among other things, will also include attending and delivering lectures on the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, visits to orphanage homes as part of social service and participating in integration sessions with the Pakistan cricket team players and player support personnel.