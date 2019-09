KARACHI, Sep 30 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board and all the six franchises of the HBL Pakistan Super League General Council on Monday renewed their commitment to hold the entire 2020 edition of the mega event in the country.

They renewed their pledge at the general council meeting of the PSL held here with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in chair. The meeting was attended by representatives of all the six franchises, said a spokesman of the PCB here.