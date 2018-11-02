PCB extends Ahmad Shahzad ban to another six weeks

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has extended suspended cricketer Ahmad Shahzad’s ban by another six weeks for
violating the terms of the Agreed Sanction Agreement entered into with the PCB and the PCB Anti-Doping Rules by playing cricket whilst serving a period of ineligibility. His ban was ending on Nov 11 earlier.
