PCB dynamites beat PCB blasters in National One Day tournament

LAHORE, Sep 23 (APP):Muneeba Ali’s unbeaten 95-ball 57 and Maham Tariq’s four wickets helped PCB Dynamites beat PCB Blasters by eight wickets in the fifth match of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground on Monday.

PCB Dynamites chased down PCB Blasters’ 175 inside 44 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Muneeba, who hit four fours, added 69 runs for the opening partnership with Nahida Khan (38). Javeria Khan also contributed with a 71-ball 44, and added 79-run partnership for the second wicket.