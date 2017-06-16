LAHORE, June 16 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board
Shaharyar M Khan has deplored the disgraceful, unwarranted
and vicious remarks given by a frustrated former cricketer.
Aamir Sohail criticised the Pakistan cricket team, which
has performed so brilliantly in the Champions Trophy, added
the PCB chief.
The PCB and the entire nation whole-heartedly supports
Captain Sarfraz and his team before the most important match
faced by Pakistan in over two decades, he said on Friday.
“The PCB is lodging a formal protest with PEMRA for
allowing such unpatriotic remarks, to be aired on television,”
he said.
PCB deplores remarks of former test cricketer
