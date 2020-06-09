PCB decides not to hold national teams training camp

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jun 09 (APP):Taking into account the COVID-19 situation in the country in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to hold a training camp of the national men’s team prior to their departure for England.

The PCB is already in discussions with the ECB to bring forward their early July departure date for England so the Pakistan squad can benefit from the additional practice time there, said a spokesman for the PCB here on Tuesday evening.

“More details around the pre-tour Covid-19 testing of the players and player support personnel, assembling them in Lahore and their training/match schedule will be shared in due course,” he said.

The PCB, meanwhile, has reminded the players to not to practice at cricket grounds during this period and that they must observe and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. These instructions have been issued as their personal well-being and that of their families remains paramount, added the spokesman.