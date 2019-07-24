PCB’s Cricket Committee likely to recommend appointing new captain

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):PCB’s Cricket Committee is likely to forward recommendations to the chairman for handing over the reins of National One Day team’s captaincy to anyone from Muhammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim and Babar Azam, after the meeting to take place at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore on August 2.

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Cricket Committee is likely to forward recommendations to the chairman for handing over the reins of National One Day team’s captaincy to anyone from Muhammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim and Babar Azam, after the meeting to take place at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore on August 2.

The PCB Cricket Committee will forward the meeting’s outcome to the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani. The committee is chaired by PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan, and includes former men’s and women’s teams’ captains Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Urooj Mumtaz, as well as Zakir Khan (Director – International Cricket and Committee Secretary), Mudassar Nazar (Director – Academies) and Haroon Rashid (Director – Domestic Cricket).