PCB constructing a new building in Pindi Stadium

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is constructing a new building in Pindi Cricket Stadium which is likely to be completed within six months.

Talking to APP on Monday, a PCB official said it will be a three-floor building and work on the project has been started. “There was less space in Pindi Cricket Stadium therefore we are constructing a new building,” he said and added that media center will also be shifted in the new building.

He said Pindi Cricket Stadium is one of the major stadiums in the country which hosts many domestic and national tournaments. “PCB aims to give a makeover to Pindi stadium along with others stadiums of the country,” he said.

He said in future we hope that all cities of Pakistan would be hosting international matches including of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) therefore board wants to upgrade all of them.