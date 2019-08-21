PCB Constitution 2019 comes into effect

LAHORE, Aug 21 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board has received notification from the Ministry of IPC, confirming the Cabinet division’s approval of the new PCB Constitution 2019, which came into effect on 19th August 2019.

A spokesman of the PCB here on Wednesday highlighted the salient features of the new PCB Constitution which are:

As per Clause 49 (1), the existing BoG shall continue for a period until, at least, four members of the BoG are notified from amongst a pool of seven members (three Cricket Associations and four independent members).