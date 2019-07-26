PCB conducts an internal inquiry on Imam

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is conducting an internal inquiry on Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq over the matter of allegedly cheating on multiple women.

According to a PCB official, PCB would not serve any show cause notice to Imam

as this was his personal matter.

He said, meanwhile, an internal inquiry is being carried out on the opening batsman

to check the allegations.

“We had also checked the hotel where he was staying at, but not found anything or information which justifies the allegations,” he claimed.