PCB clarifies comments on Ahmed, Umar Akmal selections

LAHORE, Oct 17 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that it was saddened on the comments made by Senator Mushahidullah Khan and has also clarified its position on the Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination.

“Firstly, Misbah-ul-Haq, along with the selection committee, is completely empowered to select the best available players to represent Pakistan, taking into account the player performances, form, fitness and using his own judgement, assessment and insight – a right he has earned through his illustrious career”, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Thursday.

“Secondly, the PCB encourages and ensures the independence of its selectors enabling them to work without any fear or favour. This key practice was maintained in the selection of the Pakistan cricket team for the series against Sri Lanka, and neither Misbah-ul-Haq was influenced by the PCB nor by the upper circles”, he asserted.

“Thirdly, Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal had earned selections through their performances in the HBL Pakistan Super League 2019, which was the last T20 event held prior to the T20I series against Sri Lanka”, said the spokesman adding ” in the HBL PSL 2019, Ahmed had scored 311 runs in eight matches at an average of 51.83 with a strike-rate of 126.93. He had hit 30 fours and eight sixes. As far as Umar Akmal is concerned, he had scored 277 runs in 12 matches at an average of 34.62 with a strike-rate of 137.12. He had hit 18 fours and 16 sixes. Both the players were members of the Quetta Gladiators side, which won the tournament in front of a packed National Stadium and millions of television viewers”.

The spokesman further said “Lastly, the letter dated 8 October 2019 addressed to the Chairman PCB, had ‘requested that senior representatives may attend the aforesaid meeting along with all concerned’.

“The PCB Chairman and Chief Executive had been traveling for ICC meetings, Director – Domestic Cricket, and, as such, Mr Haroon Rashid, and Senior Legal Counsel, Barrister Salman Naseer, were nominated to represent the PCB as the nominated individuals are knowledgeable and relevant to the agenda item communicated for the meeting i.e. briefing by PCB regarding the new Domestic Cricket Structure.

“This was communicated through PCB’s letter dated 14 October 2019.”