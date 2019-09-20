PCB challengers get first win one-day women cricket

LAHORE, Sep 20 (APP):Iram Javed scored a 59-ball 50, which included three fours and a six, and Diana Baig’s two wickets and unbeaten 19 runs helped PCB Challengers beat PCB Dynamites by three wickets in the third match of National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana ground on Friday.

The PCB Challengers chased down the target of 134, set by PCB Dynamites, inside 40 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

Diana Baig’s unbeaten 19 off 46 balls contributed a match-winning stand of 66 runs with Iram for the seventh-wicket.

PCB Blasters captain Nida Dar returned four for 45, which went in vain.