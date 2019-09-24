PCB Challengers beat PCB Dynamites in National one day cricket

LAHORE, Sep 24 (APP):Captain Bismah Maroof’s unbeaten 72-ball 55 and Syeda Aroob Shah’s six for 41 secured a berth in the final for PCB Challengers as they beat PCB Dynamites by six wickets in the final league match of the ongoing National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground.

PCB Challengers, who play PCB Blasters in the final on September 26, Thursday, at the same venue, chased down the target of 132 runs in the 29th over for the loss of four wickets.

After losing three batters inside 10 overs, Bismah, who hit 11 fours, weathered the storm with a 46-run fourth-wicket stand with Sidra Nawaz

(17 off 30) and an unbeaten 49-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Iram Javed (31 not out from 36 balls).