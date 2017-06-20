PCB Chairman and Chairman PSL greet pak team

LAHORE, June 20 (APP): Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board, Shaharyar

M Khan and Chairman Executive Committee PCB, Najam Sethi have warmly

congratulated the Pakistan Team for its magnificent success at the ICC Champions

Trophy 2017.

Apart from Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and every member of the team,

they have appreciated the role of Mickey Arthur and his coaching staff

who have brought the team into playing the aggressive cricket that the modern game

demands. Positive and supporting role of the management

has also been critical in achieving success for the team. Special appreciation is due also

to National Chief Selector Inzamam-Ul-Haq

and his fellow selectors, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Tuesday.

The Chairman has decided to award a bonus of Rs. 10 Lakh rupees

for each of the winning team players over and above the Rs 29 million

in bonuses and personal incentives they will receive as per the Player Central Contracts,

he added.

The Teams historic victory has raised the morale of the people

and promises to augur in a new era of positive cricket initiated by

the younger generation.