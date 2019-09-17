PCB blasters beat PCB challengers in triangular women tournament

LAHORE, Sep 17 (APP):Kainat Hafeez scored a fine half-century and Aliya Riaz took three wickets as the PCB Blasters defeated the PCB Challengers by one wicket in the opening match of National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship, here at the Lahore Gymkhana cricket ground on Tuesday.

Kainat hit a 92-ball 82 with 11 fours and a six to help the PCB Blasters chase down the target of 191 runs, set by the PCB Challengers. Ramin Shamim scored an unbeaten 20 runs from 49 balls and contributed 13 runs partnership for the tenth wicket with Nashra Sandhu.

Earlier, the PCB Challengers won the toss and elected to bat first. In their allotted 50 overs, they scored 190 for eight. Bismah Maroof top-scored with 55-ball 33 that included four fours.