PCB awards central contracts to players for 2019-20

LAHORE, Aug 8 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the list of players who have been awarded central contracts for 2019-20 season during which the men’s cricket team will play six World Test Championship Tests, three ODIs and nine T20Is.

The list has been trimmed from 33 to 19 and the players who have been awarded central contracts are:

Category A – Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Yasir Shah

Category B – Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wahab Riaz

Category C – Abid Ali, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Usman Shinwari While finalizing the list of central contracts, which would run from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, players’ performances and fitness in the past 12 months and the formats they were likely to represent Pakistan in the upcoming season was taken into consideration.