LAHORE, Feb 11 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board’s
Anti-Corruption Unit is continuing with inquiries to
root out corrupt practices.
It is aimed at safeguarding and protecting the
integrity of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which
is in progress in Dubai.
As a part of the investigations, Muhammad Irfan
had also been questioned and did not face any immediate
suspension, said a spokesman of PCB on Saturday.
“PCB’s ACU has also questioned Shazaib Hassan
and Zulfiqar Babar and they will continue to play
the PSL”, he added.
Chairman PSL, Najam Sethi emphasized that “the
ACU will remain vigilant and continue to protect the
PSL from the menace of corruption.”
PCB anti-corruption unit questions players
