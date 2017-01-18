PCB announces women selection committee ,team management

LAHORE, Jan 18 (APP) Pakistan Cricket Board here on Wednesday announced the national women selection committee, women team management and the national junior selection committee.

“Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Shaharyar M Khan held a meeting last

week with the PCB’s officials, Chairman Domestic Committee and Chairman Game Development and took the decisions,” said a spokesman of PCB .

He said former test cricketer Mohammad Illyas heads the national women

selection committee whose other members are Nadeem Abbasi, Urooj Mumtaz . Kabir Khan is the Ex officio member.

Women’s Team Management comprises , Kabir Khan (Head Coach) and Shahid

Anwar (Batting Coach).

Basit Ali is the chairman of junior selection committee with Farrukh

Zaman, Aamir Nazir , Sanaullah Baloch and Ali Zia its members.

