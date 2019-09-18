PCB announces ticket prices for Pak-Lanka series

LAHORE, Sep 18 (APP):The interest and convenience of families and general public was the focus for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which on Wednesday announced ticket prices for the upcoming ODI and T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, starting on 27 September.

The online sale of tickets will commence from 20 September and cricket fans can buy these online from www.yayvo.com, while select outlets of TCS (list attached) will commence sales a day later, on 21 September.

For the Karachi 27 and 29 September and 2 October ODIs, the PCB has retained the same price as HBL PSL 2019 play-off matches, ranging from PKR500 to PKR3000, said a spokesman of the PCB here.