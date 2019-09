PCB announces team management for SL, Aus tours

LAHORE, Sep 16 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced team management for the upcoming Sri Lanka and Australia series.

Sri Lanka cricket is due to visit Pakistan for ODI and T20 series from September 27 while Pakistan would visit Australia for an away series between November 3 and December 3, 2019.

Misbah-ul-Haq (Head Coach and Chief Selector); Mansoor Rana (Team Operations, Logistics & Administrative Manager), Waqar Younis (Bowling Coach), Grant Bradburn (Fielding Coach), Shahid Aslam (Assistant to Head coach on cricket), Cliffe Deacon (Physiotherapist), Yasir Malik (Trainer).

Maj (retd) Azhar Arif and Col (retd) Usman Anwari have been deputed Security Managers for Sri Lanka series and Australian tour respectively.