PCB announces schedule of 2019-20 women’s events

LAHORE, Sep 13 (APP):As part of its strategic plan to invest in the promotion, development and growth of women’s cricket in the country, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here on Friday announced a comprehensive international and domestic 2019-20 schedule with the National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship serving as the curtain-raiser.

The three-team 50-over competition will be played at the Lahore Gymkhana Ground from 17 to 26 September. PCB Dynamites will aim to complete a hat-trick of titles and will be led by star all-rounder Nida Dar.

The winner will pocket PKR500,000 and the runners-up team will be collecting a cheque of PKR250,000.

In addition to this, for the first time, each player will be paid PKR10,000 as match fee, while Kookaburra cricket ball will be used for the event to be played on a double-league basis.

Furthermore, six women’s umpires namely Afia Amin, Humairah Farah, Nazia Nazir, Riffat Mustafa, Sabahat Rasheed and Shakila Rafiq will officiate in the series. This decision further highlights the importance the PCB is giving to women’s cricket and providing opportunities to women within the game.

The selection panel of Urooj Mumtaz will use the National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship, along with the recent international performances, as the basis for the selection of the Pakistan women’s senior and ‘A’ teams for the

forthcoming home series against Bangladesh and October’s tour to Sri Lanka for the ACC Women’s Emerging Cup.